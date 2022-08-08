Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

