Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

NYSE DLR opened at $129.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.