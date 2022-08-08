Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

DFS opened at $102.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

