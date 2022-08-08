DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,339,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

