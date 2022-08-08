Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.75.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Edison International by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

