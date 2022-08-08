Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 51,963 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 169.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,901 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 534.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 267,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.56 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,454. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.