Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 231,920 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $123,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

