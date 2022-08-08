Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,614.2% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,358 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 38,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $88.45 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $372.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

