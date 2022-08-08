Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 6.6% of Rossmore Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NYSE XOM opened at $88.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.