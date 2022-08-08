First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,850,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.41 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

