First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.41 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

