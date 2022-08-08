First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 577,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 82,393 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.40 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

