Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,101,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $88.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

