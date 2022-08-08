Ford Motor (F) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 1st

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 48.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 478,419 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $979,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 57.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 49,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,301,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 112,842 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

