Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 14,600 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $193.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average is $174.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

