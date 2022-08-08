Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

