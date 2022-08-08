Forsta AP Fonden Buys 6,700 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Price Performance

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $13,696,228. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $113.29 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,340.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.