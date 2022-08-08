Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 190,435 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,699 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,137,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.13.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.