Forsta AP Fonden Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APO. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

