Forsta AP Fonden Sells 11,900 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

HD opened at $309.69 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.11. The company has a market cap of $318.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

