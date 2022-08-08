Forsta AP Fonden Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.0 %

CMG stock opened at $1,600.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,356.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,430.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

