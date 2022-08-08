Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 348 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $923,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,043 shares of company stock valued at $67,010,843 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

