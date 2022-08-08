Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Fortive worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

FTV opened at $65.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

