General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 9,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $459,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $228.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.