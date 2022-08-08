Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

