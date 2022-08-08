Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $130.32 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.