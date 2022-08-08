JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Boosted by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Argus cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $115.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.