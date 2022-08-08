Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,774,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $21,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $4,320,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,147,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 186,684 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,361,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

KYN stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

