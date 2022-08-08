Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 13,189 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,149.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

