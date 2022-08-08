Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AON by 40.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in AON by 2.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $287.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.85. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

