Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,489.3% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 37,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fiserv by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 141,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.46.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.08 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.