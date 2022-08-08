Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Newmont were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $44.77 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

