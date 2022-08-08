Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $477.59 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $465.74 and its 200 day moving average is $445.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

