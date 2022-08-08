Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

