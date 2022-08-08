Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

