Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

