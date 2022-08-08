Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,970 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

TMUS stock opened at $144.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $145.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

