Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 2,368 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $80,223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 478,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

DUK stock opened at $109.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

