Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 397 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $431.92 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.40.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

