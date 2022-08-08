Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 4,754 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

