Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 865 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 751.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,810,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,650,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $210.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

