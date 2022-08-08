Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of ATVI opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

