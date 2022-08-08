Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,675 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $105.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average is $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

