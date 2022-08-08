Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 1,891 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.