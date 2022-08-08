Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 778 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $106.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.