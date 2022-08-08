Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Progressive by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $118.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

