Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

ILMN stock opened at $223.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

