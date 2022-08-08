Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $217.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

