Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

MMM stock opened at $147.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

