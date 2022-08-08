Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

ADI stock opened at $177.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

